The requirement for all employers to have a remote working policy’s “excessive” and “unnecessary”, according to IBEC.

Workers could be given the legal right to ask their boss to work from home by the summer, under new draft legislation announced yesterday.

Among its provisions, ALL employers will need to set out how remote working requests are managed and the conditions that’ll apply in their business.

But IBEC spokesperson, Maeve McElwee, says this shouldn’t be the case: