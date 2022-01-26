‘Women of Honour’ to meet Taoiseach next week

The Women of Honour group is to meet with Taoiseach Michael Martin next week.

The group of former Defence Forces members, who are alleging sexual abuse, harassment and discrimination, met Simon Coveney yesterday.

However, they walked out of the talks after an hour, after it became clear that despite their demand for an inquiry with statutory powers to compel witnesses, Minister Coveney had already signed off on a judge led internal review.

Karina Molloy was at yesterday’s meeting ; she told Highland Radio News today the Women of Honour members were effectively ambushed…………..