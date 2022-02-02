Highland Radio

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Work is due to get underway in the coming weeks on the water supply in Buncrana.

The new water mains are set to reduce the high level of leakage in the area and will increase security of supply and reliability.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is replacing approximately 900m of old water mains in Castlenacor, Buncrana which Irish Water says will provide a more safe and secure water supply for homes and businesses in the area.

The works will also reduce the high level of leakage and bursts in the area.

Outlining the benefits of these works Declan Cawley, Irish Water, explained that these essential works will benefit customers by replacing ageing water mains with new and improved modern pipes.

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

Irish Water understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and say that works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.

The works are scheduled to commence in early February.

