Business Matters Ep 77 – Martin Harley

On this week’s show, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to Martin Harley, owner of Harley’s Cheers Bar in Ballybofey, and treasurer of the Donegal branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland.

A Fine Gael County Councillor for the Lifford/Stranorlar Municipal District, Martin is also vice-chair of Donegal ETB.

The Frosses native has been a publican in the Twin Towns for 31 years, having started out in life as a carpenter before becoming a postman in Dublin in 1983. A transfer to Ballybofey in 1985 would eventually lead to him setting up his own business in his adopted town five years later.

