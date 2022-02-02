Cancer patients in Saolta region have worst outcomes in Ireland

The Dail has been told that cancer patients in the Saolta region have the worst outcomes in Europe.

Independent TD Sean Canny was speaking during a debate on the cost of cancer care, during which he called for investment in the Regional Cancer Centre in Galway, as well as in other Level 3 hospitals across the region, including Letterkenny…….

During the same debate, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle hit out at the use of debt collection agencies by the HSE, and called for the abolition of in patient charges for cancer patients and an overhauling of parking charges at Irish hospitals………