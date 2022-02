Most cancer patients spend €800 a year on public hospital charges, according to the Social Democrats.

The party will bring forward a motion in the Dáil today, calling for the fees to be scrapped for these patients.

Inpatient hospital charges are €80 per visit – capped at €800 a year.

The Social Democrats’ health spokesperson, Roisin Shortall, says many cancer patients pay the top rate, due to chemotherapy sessions: