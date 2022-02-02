Diver seeks details on Mica Emergency Payment protocols

A leading Mica campaigner has voiced his frustration over a lack of progress on the delivery of the enhanced Mica redress scheme announced back in November.

Paddy Diver claims Donegal County Council needs to refocus its efforts .

On the Nine til Noon Show this morning, he hit out at what has become a cycle of cancelled meetings, saying instead of what is happening at the moment, the council should be concentrating on ensuring that the €5,000 emergency fund for Mica homeowners is administered as quickly as possible………