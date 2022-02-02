Donegal Deputy reiterates call for ‘Person K’ to be examined

A Donegal Deputy says it’s astonishing that ‘Person K’ identified in the Greenwich report as having been involved in multiple murders in the North West between 1989 and 1993 was never brought to justice.

The recently published report details that the so called ‘Person K’ is believed to have been involved in multiple murders and attempted murders during The Troubles including the assassination of Councillor Eddie Fullerton.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking during statements on Legacy Issues on Northern Ireland in the Dail last night.

He’s calling on the Justice Minister to examine and act on the findings of the report: