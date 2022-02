The government’s approval of an exam-only Leaving Cert is a missed opportunity for meaningful reform, according to a youth advocacy group.

Yesterday it was announced this year’s exam won’t have predictive grading and instead give students fewer questions and greater choice to answer.

It comes despite calls from students for the hybrid model to remain due to Covid disruption.

Chief Executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, Tanya Ward, says it’s unacceptable students voices are being ignored: