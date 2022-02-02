FSR to receive over £150,000 in funding

Foyle Search and Rescue is to receive over £150,000 in funding.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots confirmed the funding to Mr Durkan in the Assembly yesterday.

It’s understood that the money will go towards essential equipment to support search and rescue teams.

Since being established in 1993 Foyle Search and Rescue has saved countless lives of people in distress in our community.

Volunteers give up huge amounts of their own time for training purposes and to monitor the River Foyle for anyone who might need assistance.