Glenties community commended for their part in ‘Wild West’ shooting investigation

The community of Glenties have been praised for their part in the investigation into the Wild West shooting rampage.

Yesterday, 24 year old Stephen Dowling of Burren Road, Carlow was sentenced to 8 years in prison after he figured a number of shots from a high-powered telescopic rifle on Glenties main street in the early hours of February 22nd 2020.

Sergeant Paul Wallace, National Executive Member for Connaucht Ulster region of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says the role of the community was vital: