Letterkenny & Finn Valley to compete at European Champions Clubs in Portugal

Letterkenny AC and Finn Valley will compete at the European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country in Portugal this weekend.

Letterkenny gained a place by winning a first ever National Senior Women’s team title in November while Finn Valley on that day also claimed the U20 gold to book their slot.

The event which will be held in Oeiras outside of Lisbon makes a return to the European calendar after a three year absence.

Ann Marie McGlynn who finished 6th at the National will not compete for Letterkenny this weekend after picking up a slight injury in recent weeks.

McGlynn has a big year ahead with Commenwealth Games and European Marathons coming up in 2022.

The Letterkenny team will be Nakita Burke, Christine Russell, Noeleen Scanlan, & Nathasa Adam’s.

The competing Finn Valley team are Eimear Mc Carroll Sarah Bradley Nuala Bosse and Emer O Brien.