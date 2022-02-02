Plans to increase pension age in doubt

The Social Protection Minister has said she’ll consider a committee report which recommends against increasing the State pension age.

An Oireachtas committee has said it rejects the Pensions Commission recommendation that the retirement age increase beyond 66.

It also wants mandatory retirement clauses in contracts to be banned.

The Pensions Commission found the current State pension system isn’t sustainable.

Chair of the Social Protection Committee Denis Naughten has denied the recommendation not to increase the pension age is politically motivated: