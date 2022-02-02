Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Serious concern raised over building housing special educational needs students in Inishowen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Serious concerns have been raised over not fit for purpose facilities for students with special educational needs at a school in Inishowen.

Anthony Harkin’s 15 year old son AJ attends Scoil Mhuire Buncrana and along with other pupils with special educational needs has been moved to a building off campus with Covid cited as a reason for the move.

It’s claimed the property is not wheelchair accessible with damp and mould issues.

Mr Harkin told the Nine til Noon Show that compared with the previous facility, it’s as if the pupils are in a cage:

 

In a statement, Scoil Mhuire says the use of the off campus units was a temporary measure and will be revisited when school Covid guidelines are revised.

Funding has also been secured by the school for the building of a new complex with special class units.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

29 people awaiting beds at LUH

2 February 2022
saolta
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer patients in Saolta region have worst outcomes in Ireland

2 February 2022
glenties
Audio, News, Top Stories

Glenties community commended for their part in ‘Wild West’ shooting investigation

2 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 77 – Martin Harley

2 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

29 people awaiting beds at LUH

2 February 2022
saolta
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer patients in Saolta region have worst outcomes in Ireland

2 February 2022
glenties
Audio, News, Top Stories

Glenties community commended for their part in ‘Wild West’ shooting investigation

2 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 77 – Martin Harley

2 February 2022
Paddy Diver
Audio, News, Top Stories

Diver seeks details on Mica Emergency Payment protocols

2 February 2022
WALSALL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A pensioner holds his walking stick on September 8, 2014 in Walsall, England. Britain is facing multiple problems stemming from an increase in the elderly proportion of its population, including increasing health care costs, strains on its social security system, a shortage of senior care workers and challenges to the employment market. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans to increase pension age in doubt

2 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube