Serious concern raised over building housing special educational needs students in Inishowen

Serious concerns have been raised over not fit for purpose facilities for students with special educational needs at a school in Inishowen.

Anthony Harkin’s 15 year old son AJ attends Scoil Mhuire Buncrana and along with other pupils with special educational needs has been moved to a building off campus with Covid cited as a reason for the move.

It’s claimed the property is not wheelchair accessible with damp and mould issues.

Mr Harkin told the Nine til Noon Show that compared with the previous facility, it’s as if the pupils are in a cage:

In a statement, Scoil Mhuire says the use of the off campus units was a temporary measure and will be revisited when school Covid guidelines are revised.

Funding has also been secured by the school for the building of a new complex with special class units.