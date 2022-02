The Taoiseach has said he has an open mind on not raising the State pension age.

It’s after an Oireachtas Committee recommended keeping the qualifying age at 66 – rather than following the Pensions Commission advice to raise it to 68 by 2039.

It also advised getting rid of mandatory retirement ages in employment contracts.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they haven’t made a decision yet on the future of pensions: