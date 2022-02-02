Taoiseach praises Bloody Sunday commemorations

The Taoiseach has praised the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry after travelling to the city for last weekend’s 50th anniversary commemorations.

Speaking in the Dail during a discussion on legacy issues in the context of the New Decade New Approach, Michael Martin said the message of the weekend was one of resilience and abiding hope:

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says an amnesty for crimes during the Troubles would be challenged in the courts for many years.

It comes ahead of Micheál Martin’s meeting with victims’ families in Dublin tomorrow.

They’re campaigning against the British government’s plan to ban all prosecutions relating to the Northern conflict.

The Taoiseach says he’s strongly against the proposal: