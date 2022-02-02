Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Taoiseach praises Bloody Sunday commemorations

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Taoiseach has praised the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry after travelling to the city for last weekend’s 50th anniversary commemorations.

Speaking in the Dail during a discussion on legacy issues in the context of the New Decade New Approach, Michael Martin said the message of the weekend was one of resilience and abiding hope:

 

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says an amnesty for crimes during the Troubles would be challenged in the courts for many years.

It comes ahead of Micheál Martin’s meeting with victims’ families in Dublin tomorrow.

They’re campaigning against the British government’s plan to ban all prosecutions relating to the Northern conflict.

The Taoiseach says he’s strongly against the proposal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans for €100 off electricity bills to be debated today

2 February 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach praises Bloody Sunday commemorations

2 February 2022
Leaks+1
News, Top Stories
2 February 2022
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer patients paying €800 per year on hospital charges

2 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans for €100 off electricity bills to be debated today

2 February 2022
bloody sunday
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach praises Bloody Sunday commemorations

2 February 2022
Leaks+1
News, Top Stories
2 February 2022
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer patients paying €800 per year on hospital charges

2 February 2022
school
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Exam-only Leaving Cert missed opportunity’ – CRA

2 February 2022
FSR
News

FSR to receive over £150,000 in funding

2 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube