Watch: Killian Duffy previews Galway International Rally

This weekend’s Galway International Rally kicks off the return of the Irish Tarmac Championship.

All the big names of the Irish scene will be out, the top 20 entry is filled with the best rally cars in Ireland.

Alastair Fisher and Callum Devine head the field with the likes of Donagh Kelly, Declan Boyle and Garry Jennings seeded in the top ten.

Three Donegal drivers, Kevin Eves, Damien Tourish and Declan Gallagher are in the top four two wheel drive modified seeds.

The Galway Rally also reverts back to a two day event with stages Saturday and Sunday.

Oisin Kelly has been has been looking ahead to the Galway International Rally and what it has in store with the man behind “On The Pacenote” Killian Duffy.

