A man accused of the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore four weeks ago has been further remanded in custody.

Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, appeared before Cloverhill District Court this morning.

The court heard a file from the DPP was still being prepared in relation to this case.

Mr Puska, who’s 31, was further remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court again on February 23rd.