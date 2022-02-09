Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business group warns businesses won’t survive minimum wage increase

Retail Excellence says some businesses won’t survive if the minimum wage is increased to 15 euro an hour.

A private members motion is due before the Dail this morning, calling for the minimum wage to rise from 10-euro-50.

People Before Profit, who are proposing the motion, says low paid workers are struggling to survive due to the increasing cost of living.

But Managing Director of Retail Excellence, Duncan Graham, says a 50 percent increase in the minimum wage could cause many small businesses to close down:

