Caoimhe Brennan joins Sligo Rovers



Ballybofey native Caoimhe Brennan is the latest player to join Sligo Rovers ahead of the club’s first ever season in the Women’s National League.

The 18-year-old joins the Bit O’Red having spent the last three years playing for the Donegal Women’s League in the underage national league.

Brennan says she is honoured to be part of Sligo Rovers history.

“It’s a big achievement. It’s an honour too because not a lot of people can say they’ve been part of the first ever Sligo Rovers Women’s National League team. It’s good that Steve had faith in me to let me express myself and play in the first team.”

The Donegal native played her underage club football with Finn Valley, from as early as she can remember.

She has won silverware at the Gaynor Cup in 2018 winning the plate and in the Donegal league in 2020.

Brennan has played Gaelic Games too over the years. She is currently in first year at Letterkenny IT, where she is studying Sports and Exercise.Brennan is thriving at Sligo Rovers, a move that felt right for her.

“One of the girls from Sligo said to me about coming down and it kind of sparked an interest for me. I’d always thought I’d like a different experience in a different environment so it just felt right for me.

“It’s been great. The environment there has been absolutely unreal, everybody gets on really well and there’s good team morale building.”