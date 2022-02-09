Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Caoimhe Brennan joins Sligo Rovers

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin


Ballybofey native Caoimhe Brennan is the latest player to join Sligo Rovers ahead of the club’s first ever season in the Women’s National League.

The 18-year-old joins the Bit O’Red having spent the last three years playing for the Donegal Women’s League in the underage national league.

Brennan says she is honoured to be part of Sligo Rovers history.

“It’s a big achievement. It’s an honour too because not a lot of people can say they’ve been part of the first ever Sligo Rovers Women’s National League team. It’s good that Steve had faith in me to let me express myself and play in the first team.”

The Donegal native played her underage club football with Finn Valley, from as early as she can remember.

She has won silverware at the Gaynor Cup in 2018 winning the plate and in the Donegal league in 2020.

Brennan has played Gaelic Games too over the years. She is currently in first year at Letterkenny IT, where she is studying Sports and Exercise.Brennan is thriving at Sligo Rovers, a move that felt right for her.

“One of the girls from Sligo said to me about coming down and it kind of sparked an interest for me. I’d always thought I’d like a different experience in a different environment so it just felt right for me.

“It’s been great. The environment there has been absolutely unreal, everybody gets on really well and there’s good team morale building.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid test walk in
News, Top Stories

11,255 new covid cases reported

9 February 2022
Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

9 February 2022
School
News, Top Stories

Carndonagh CS extension gets green light

9 February 2022
Andrewallen1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senior Garda hopeful more people will come forward in Allen murder investigation

9 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid test walk in
News, Top Stories

11,255 new covid cases reported

9 February 2022
Highland Radio, Logo, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Listen back to main evening news, sport & obituaries

9 February 2022
School
News, Top Stories

Carndonagh CS extension gets green light

9 February 2022
Andrewallen1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Senior Garda hopeful more people will come forward in Allen murder investigation

9 February 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over ‘scaling back of services’ at LUH

9 February 2022
Embargoed until 12 noon Thursday 26th May 2016No repro Fee26-5-2016**Coastal Awards Recognise Ireland’s Best Beaches and Marinas**Picture shows Caoimhe Culhane (5) celebrating An Taisce’s Blue Flag Awards 2016 at Seapoint,Co Dublin.Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee85 International Blue Flag and 56 National Green Coast Awards for IrelandToday, An Taisce announced the International Blue Flag Award and the National Green Coast Award recipients for the 2016 bathing season. A total of 141 awards were presented by the Minister for the Environment, Community and Local Government, Mr. Simon Coveney, T.D, at an awards ceremony held on the Velvet Strand, Portmarnock in Fingal at 12 noon today.Speaking at the awards Minister Coveney noted that “In Ireland, we are particularly fortunate to have a varied and beautiful coastline with many pristine beaches that are open to the public to enjoy. However, we cannot rest on our laurels and must continue to make strident efforts to protect and improve our waters. This will ensure that we, and future generations, can continue to enjoy this wonderful resource.”Mr. Ian Diamond, Coastal Awards Manager at An Taisce’s Environmental Education Unit speaking at the awards said:“I would like on behalf of An Taisce to pay tribute to the Local Authorities and marina operators here today for all their efforts in ensuring that the sites being awarded for the 2016 bathing season have achieved the excellent standards required by the Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards”. The 79 Irish beaches and 6 marinas are awarded the prestigious Blue Flag Award for the 2016 bathing Season.The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels. The programme aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental practices and behaviours among beach and marina users. The 79 Irish beaches and 6 marinas that achieved this accolade met a specific set of criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and beach management. As a pre-requisite, the bathing water at Blue Flag beaches must meet the highest standards of bathing water quality. The overall Blue Flags in Ireland this year is down only one on 2015, whilst four of the beaches awarded in 2015 did not retain Blue Flag status, the Blue Flag will be raised for the first time at Ballymoney North Beach in Wexford and Brittas Bay North regains Blue Flag status lost last year. Fenit Marina in Kerry has also been awarded a Blue Flag this year whilst all of the marinas awarded last year have retained Blue Flag status for the coming season.An Taisce – The National Trust for Ireland is responsible for the operation of the Blue Flag programme in Ireland on behalf of the Foundation of Environmental Education. Blue Flag Applications were not received for the following beaches that had been in receipt of the award in 2015: Redbarn (Cork), Garretstown (Cork), and Portrane (Fingal). These beaches did not meet the excellent water quality standard required for Blue Flag status. Ross Strand in Mayo was not awarded the Blue Flag due to there being less lifeguard cover than advised during in-season control visits. 56 Beaches receive the Green Coast Award for the 2016 Bathing SeasonThe Green Coast Awards were presented back in 2003 to four beaches in County Wexford. Since then, the award has gone from strength to strength recognising beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty. An important aspect of the Green Coast Awards is the involvement of Clean Coasts groups of which there are now 499 comprised of thousands of volunteers throughout the island. These volunteers participate in community clean-ups and coastal enhancement projects at their local beaches throughout the year.56 beaches in Ireland were awarded the Green Coast Award representing a decrease in 3 awards since 2015. Boatstrand in Waterford is being awarded for the Green Coast Award for the first time since 2010, whilst Red Strand in Cork has regained the award due in part to improved water quality. Having not met the excellent water quality standard required, Rocky Bay in Cork, Portrane in Fingal, Mayo’s White Strand and Cross in Louisburgh did not retain the award for the 2016 bathing season.Media contact: Ian DiamondTel: 01 4002229 / 085 7480874Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee
News, Top Stories

Pet restrictions on Donegal’s Blue Flag beaches

9 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube