Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Cllr claims deterioration of road markings is hampering people on driving tests

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

It’s been claimed that some road markings in Letterkenny have deteriorated so badly that it’s impacting on those doing their driving test.

A number of junctions in the town are said to be affected where the lineage has worn away leaving motorists confused and in some cases people being penalised during their driving tests.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says he has been contacted by a number of instructors in relation to the matter.

Donegal County Council has acknowledged the issue but has stated that it’s having difficulty securing a contractor to carry out the works.

Cllr McMonagle says that’s not good enough:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

driving
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr claims deterioration of road markings is hampering people on driving tests

9 February 2022
gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Today marks a century of An Garda Síochána

9 February 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Business group warns businesses won’t survive minimum wage increase

9 February 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Man accused of Ashling Murphy murder back in court today

9 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

driving
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr claims deterioration of road markings is hampering people on driving tests

9 February 2022
gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Today marks a century of An Garda Síochána

9 February 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Business group warns businesses won’t survive minimum wage increase

9 February 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Man accused of Ashling Murphy murder back in court today

9 February 2022
Daft Feb 22
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of supply said to be contributing to rent increase in Donegal

9 February 2022
GardaOfficer_08022012
News, Top Stories

Fresh appeal on anniversary of ‘heinous murder’

9 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube