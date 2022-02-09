Cllr claims deterioration of road markings is hampering people on driving tests

It’s been claimed that some road markings in Letterkenny have deteriorated so badly that it’s impacting on those doing their driving test.

A number of junctions in the town are said to be affected where the lineage has worn away leaving motorists confused and in some cases people being penalised during their driving tests.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says he has been contacted by a number of instructors in relation to the matter.

Donegal County Council has acknowledged the issue but has stated that it’s having difficulty securing a contractor to carry out the works.

Cllr McMonagle says that’s not good enough: