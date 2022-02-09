Concern over ‘scaling back of services’ at LUH

The Taoiseach says it’s the Government objective to provide adequate resources to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Michael Martin was responding to concerns over what has been described as a scaling back of services at the hospital.

In the Dail, Deputy Thomas Pringle made particular reference to the backlog in eye appointments and treatment at Letterkenny which he previously highlighted on Highland Radio last week.

The Taoiseach says the hospital is a key facility for the North West and will be relaying the matter with the Health Minister: