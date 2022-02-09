Donegal Green Party welcomes retrofit scheme

The Chairperson of the Donegal Green Party believes the new insulation and retrofit scheme announced by Government yesterday will be practical for homeowners and help in cutting the cost of home heating.

Up to half the cost of a full retrofit will be covered in the Home Energy Upgrade scheme, with 80% of some smaller projects like attic insulation to be paid out.

Low cost loans will also be available from the summer, to help people meet the rest of the cost of upgrades.

Chair of the Donegal Green Party, Michael White says the scheme will work in partly tackling the rising cost of living: