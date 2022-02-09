Fresh appeal on anniversary of ‘heinous murder’

Gardai have made a fresh appeal on the 10th anniversary of the murder of Andrew Allen.



The 24 year old was murdered by a group of individuals at his home in at Links View Park Buncrana on February 9, 2012.

Andrew Allen was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

A car believed to be involved in the murder was located on fire at Churchbrea, Fahan which is three miles outside Buncrana shortly after the shooting.

Gardai are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but they believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

Six people have been arrested and questioned during the course of this investigation with up to 700 lines of enquiry followed over the past 10 years.

Both Gardai and Police continue to investigate what they say was a heinous murder.

Now with the passage of time Gardai are appealing to anyone with information which may assist this ongoing investigation to make contact with them.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station.