Highland Radio to host special broadcast as part of Islington Irish Month 2022

As part of an Islington Council month-long programme celebrating Irish heritgae, Highland Radio will be broadcasting live from Islington on Saturday March 19th.

To celebrate an historic year in Islington’s history with our first Irish-born Mayor, Cllr Troy Gallagher, a native of Donegal, Islington Council has partnered with the London Irish Centre to showcase the best of Irish culture and heritage across the borough.

Marking an historic year for Islington and the Irish community, Mayor Troy Gallagher, originally from Letterkenny, concludes his term as the first Irish-born Mayor of Islington in 2022.

Islington Irish Month is a programme of events for all residents of Islington – those who have an Irish connection and those who don’t – to enjoy the diversity and richness of Irish culture and heritage.

As part of the celebrations Highland Radio will broadcast a special show live from Islington on Saturday March 19th with the Nine til Noon Show’s Greg Hughes.

Cllr Troy Gallagher, Mayor of Islington, said: “It is a great honour to be Mayor of Islington, and an even greater honour to be Islington’s first Irish-born Mayor. No-one can deny the important role that Irish people and Irish culture have played in Great Britain, and especially here in our part of North London.

“We want to create an opportunity to pay our respects to the Irish community and indeed to all communities across the borough with this fantastic programme of events. I’m very pleased that so much of the community is represented, with events for older people, children and families, schools and businesses in Islington.

“As Irish stereotypes go, we don’t mind being considered ‘great craic’ which is why I hope many people will come along and enjoy these events with their friends and families. I’m hoping we can all do our bit to fundraise for my chosen charities too – icap, James’ Place and forum+. Each of them does remarkable work, supporting people with their mental health, wellbeing and importantly, suicide prevention. You might be shocked to know that suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, so it is absolutely vital that we help out these charities as much as possible.”