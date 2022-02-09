Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Highland Radio to host special broadcast as part of Islington Irish Month 2022

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

As part of an Islington Council month-long programme celebrating Irish heritgae, Highland Radio will be broadcasting live from Islington on Saturday March 19th.

To celebrate an historic year in Islington’s history with our first Irish-born Mayor, Cllr Troy Gallagher, a native of Donegal, Islington Council has partnered with the London Irish Centre to showcase the best of Irish culture and heritage across the borough.

Marking an historic year for Islington and the Irish community, Mayor Troy Gallagher, originally from Letterkenny, concludes his term as the first Irish-born Mayor of Islington in 2022.

Islington Irish Month is a programme of events for all residents of Islington – those who have an Irish connection and those who don’t – to enjoy the diversity and richness of Irish culture and heritage.

As part of the celebrations Highland Radio will broadcast a special show live from Islington on Saturday March 19th with the Nine til Noon Show’s Greg Hughes.

Cllr Troy Gallagher, Mayor of Islington, said: “It is a great honour to be Mayor of Islington, and an even greater honour to be Islington’s first Irish-born Mayor. No-one can deny the important role that Irish people and Irish culture have played in Great Britain, and especially here in our part of North London.

“We want to create an opportunity to pay our respects to the Irish community and indeed to all communities across the borough with this fantastic programme of events. I’m very pleased that so much of the community is represented, with events for older people, children and families, schools and businesses in Islington.

“As Irish stereotypes go, we don’t mind being considered ‘great craic’ which is why I hope many people will come along and enjoy these events with their friends and families. I’m hoping we can all do our bit to fundraise for my chosen charities too – icap, James’ Place and forum+. Each of them does remarkable work, supporting people with their mental health, wellbeing and importantly, suicide prevention. You might be shocked to know that suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, so it is absolutely vital that we help out these charities as much as possible.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Islington
News

Highland Radio to host special broadcast as part of Islington Irish Month 2022

9 February 2022
snowball
News, Top Stories

Snow-ice warning issued for Donegal

9 February 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Shopping around’ not feasible for people in Donegal – Pringle

9 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 78 – Kenneth Houston

9 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Islington
News

Highland Radio to host special broadcast as part of Islington Irish Month 2022

9 February 2022
snowball
News, Top Stories

Snow-ice warning issued for Donegal

9 February 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Shopping around’ not feasible for people in Donegal – Pringle

9 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 78 – Kenneth Houston

9 February 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

British PAC issues stark warning on Brexit delays

9 February 2022
donegaltown1
Audio, News, Top Stories

It may not be the end of the road for Donegal Town’s St Patrick’s Day parade

9 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube