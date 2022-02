It might not be the end of the road for Donegal Town’s St Patrick’s Day Parade.

It was feared this year’s parade may be cancelled after just 6 people turned up to a meeting on Monday evening to discuss plans for the celebrations to mark the occasion.

However, a second meeting is now being held on Tuesday at 8pm in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town.

Jonathan Kennedy who is part of the organising team, spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show and he’s hopeful a resolution can be found: