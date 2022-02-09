Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Lack of supply said to be contributing to rent increase in Donegal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Rents in Donegal continue to rise with a lack of availability in rental properties the main factor.

The latest report from Daft.ie has revealed that rents in Donegal were on average 24.3% higher in the final quarter of 2021 than a year previously.

The average listed rent in the county is now €826, up 70% from its lowest point.

Ronan Lyons, Author of the report says there is a shift beginning in terms of people returning to the Capital and that may relieve the pressure on the market in the likes to Donegal going forward:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Today marks a century of An Garda Síochána

9 February 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Business group warns businesses won’t survive minimum wage increase

9 February 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Man accused of Ashling Murphy murder back in court today

9 February 2022
Daft Feb 22
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of supply said to be contributing to rent increase in Donegal

9 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gardapic8
News, Top Stories

Today marks a century of An Garda Síochána

9 February 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Business group warns businesses won’t survive minimum wage increase

9 February 2022
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Man accused of Ashling Murphy murder back in court today

9 February 2022
Daft Feb 22
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of supply said to be contributing to rent increase in Donegal

9 February 2022
GardaOfficer_08022012
News, Top Stories

Fresh appeal on anniversary of ‘heinous murder’

9 February 2022
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Top Stories

Leaving Cert to begin on June 8th

8 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube