Lack of supply said to be contributing to rent increase in Donegal

Rents in Donegal continue to rise with a lack of availability in rental properties the main factor.

The latest report from Daft.ie has revealed that rents in Donegal were on average 24.3% higher in the final quarter of 2021 than a year previously.

The average listed rent in the county is now €826, up 70% from its lowest point.

Ronan Lyons, Author of the report says there is a shift beginning in terms of people returning to the Capital and that may relieve the pressure on the market in the likes to Donegal going forward: