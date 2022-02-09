Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man accused of Ashling Murphy murder back in court today

The man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy is due back in court this morning.

Jozef Puska, with an address at Lynally Grove, Tullamore, Co Offaly, has been in custody since he was charged with the school teacher’s murder.

Ashling Murphy died after being attacked while out running along the grand canal in Tullamore on the afternoon of January 12th.

Jozef Puska was charged with her murder one week later and brought before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court that evening.

Through a video link into Cloverhill District Court in Dublin, the 31yo made his second court appearance a fortnight ago.

At that brief hearing, the judge was told the DPP’s directions were not yet available so he was remanded until today.

He’s due to appear before the same court later this morning, again through a live video link, when he’ll be given a further update on the status of his case.

