Pet restrictions on Donegal’s Blue Flag beaches

If Donegal is to retain Blue Flag status on its beaches, Donegal County Council has to comply with new criteria set out by An Taisce.

As a result, new rules are coming into force which include restricting access for dogs and other pets, other than assistance dogs, to blue-flag beaches or in the blue-flag area if it is part of a larger beach.

The rule applies during the Bathing Season only.

Donegal currently has the joint highest number of Blue Flags nationally with 12 beaches in the county holding the award.

Pets will be restricted from accessing a portion of the beaches in question from 11am to 7pm each day from 1st June to 15th September.

This will include supervision by beach lifeguards plus a buffer either side.

The beaches where these restrictions will apply are Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Portnoo/Narin, Carrickfinn, Killahoey, Marblehill, Downings, Portsalon, Rathmullan, Lisfannan and Culdaff.

Given the size of 2 of the smaller beaches, Bundoran and Stroove, there is not sufficient space to fulfil compliance with the Blue Flag criteria and also allow for an additional area for pet access.

Donegal County Council will implement these measures for the 2022 Bathing Season.