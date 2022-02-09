Senior Garda hopeful more people will come forward in Allen murder investigation

A senior detective says new developments in technology and DNA are being used in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Andrew Allen outside Buncrana 10 years ago today.

The 24 year old was shot dead in front of his partner at his home at Links View Park, Lisfannon on February 9th, 2012. A car believed to have been involved in the murder was located on fire at Churchbrea, Fahan after the shooting.

A number of arrests have been made in the intervening period, and Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell says several lines of enquiry are being pursued.

He’s renewing an appeal for information, saying the passage of time may make it easier for some people come forward………