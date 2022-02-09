Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Shopping around’ not feasible for people in Donegal – Pringle

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has supported a People Before Profit motion to increase the minimum wage to €15.

Speaking in the Dail earlier today, Deputy Pringle said the minimum wage must meet the rate of inflation.

He referenced comments made earlier this week by Junior Minister Sean Flemming who said people should ‘shop around’. Deputy Pringle said the words were insulting and almost inhumane to people who are genuinely struggling to make ends meet.

He told the Dail that for people in Donegal, ‘shopping around’ is simply not feasible:

