Sligo Rovers take stand on sponsorship

Sligo Rovers say they will no longer be accepting sponsorships from gambling companies.

They say such deals could have a detrimental effect on their fanbase.

Sligo say they’ve recently turned down two large sponsorship offers from gambling companies.

Elsewhere Shamrock Rovers have welcomed the decision to overturn the stadium ban imposed for fan disorder.

Their opening game of the season was set to be played behind closed doors, due to some of their fans setting off fireworks last season at the RSC.

Instead, the Hoops fine has been increased to 5-thousand euro and fans can attend next Friday’s game with UCD.