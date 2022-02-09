‘Time to get back to face to face MD meetings’ – Cllr O’Donnell

It’s time to get back to face to face meetings at Municipal District level.

That’s the view of Cllr John O’Donnell after the latest sitting of the Letterkenny Milford MD was held online yesterday.

Cllr O’Donnell says when dealing with projects it’s important for Councillors to be around the table to be able to discuss the matters of the day.

He says the use of the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny is also an added cost for the Council and it would be beneficial for all concerned for meetings to return to the Chamber: