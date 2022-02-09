Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Time to get back to face to face MD meetings’ – Cllr O’Donnell

It’s time to get back to face to face meetings at Municipal District level.

That’s the view of Cllr John O’Donnell after the latest sitting of the Letterkenny Milford MD was held online yesterday.

Cllr O’Donnell says when dealing with projects it’s important for Councillors to be around the table to be able to discuss the matters of the day.

He says the use of the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny is also an added cost for the Council and it would be beneficial for all concerned for meetings to return to the Chamber:

Islington
News

Highland Radio to host special broadcast as part of Islington Irish Month 2022

9 February 2022
snowball
News, Top Stories

Snow-ice warning issued for Donegal

9 February 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Shopping around’ not feasible for people in Donegal – Pringle

9 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 78 – Kenneth Houston

9 February 2022
