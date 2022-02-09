Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Today marks a century of An Garda Síochána

An Garda Síochána has announced a number of national and local events to mark the centenary of the force.

Today marks 100 years since Michael Collins formed a committee to establish a police force for the 26 counties of Ireland.

The inaugural meeting, which took place at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin 100 years ago today, ultimately led to the creation of An Garda Síochána.

Michael Collins called the meeting, which was attended by Michael Staines TD who would go on to become the first Garda Commissioner.

A commemorative event, which was postponed due to Covid restrictions, is planned for the Gresham Hotel in May.

In August, a national commemorative event is due to take place, to remember the day Commissioner Staines led Gardai into Dublin Castle.

Other local exhibitions, on Garda history and heritage, are also due to take place around the country throughout the year.

Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris paid tribute to the 89 members of An Garda Síochána who’ve died in the past 100 years in the line of duty.

He said the organisation and force has adapted to serve the past and present needs of a national, unarmed police service, while striving to prevent and detect crime.

