Kilmacrennan Celtic won the Brian McCormick Cup Gweedore Area Final on Sunday beating Keadue Rovers 2-1 in the decider but there may be a twist to the game yet.

It’s understood Keadue have lodged an appeal with the Donegal League stating Kilmacrennan fielded an illegible player.

The Donegal League have yet to officially confirm the protest but the player in question already played in the competition with another club this season.