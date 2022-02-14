Maggie Farrelly to make history in Carrick-on-shannon

Referee Maggie Farrelly will become the first woman to take charge of a senior inter-county national football league game.

The Cavan native who is attached to the Glenfin club has been put in charge of the Letrim London Division 4 game this weekend at Pairc Sean McDiarmada.

Farrelly has previously refereed senior club championship games and county matches at various levels but never a league tie.

Elsewhere Maurice Deegan will ref the Donegal Kerry game in Killarney while Martin McNally will be in charge of Tyrone and Kildare at Healy Park.

Sligo’s John Gilmartin will referee Derry’s Division 2 game with Cork at Owenbeg.