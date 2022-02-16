Call for end to tax advantages gifted to investment funds

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson is calling for an end to tax advantages gifted to investment funds.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty moved a motion on the matter in the Dail last evening with an aim of protecting renters and homebuyers.

The motion also calls on the Government to bring forward measures to empower local authorities and build sustainable communities where workers and families can rent or buy at affordable prices.

Deputy Doherty told Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe that change is needed: