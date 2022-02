Serious concern has been raised over what’s been described as a lack of Gardai to deal with antisocial behaviour in Carndonagh.

It’s understood that there were several incidents in the town over the weekend and Gardai from elsewhere had to be called in to deal with the situation.

Cllr Albert Doherty says he has written to the Superintendent of the Buncrana District about the issue.

Cllr Doherty says they must be adequate resource deployed to the area on a full-time basis: