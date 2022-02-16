Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Covid 19 outbreaks close four wards at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital says significant delays are being experienced by patients who are waiting to be admitted to a bed on a ward.

The hospital continues to be impacted by COVID-19.

As of 8pm last night there were 25 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospital, and four wards are closed due to outbreaks.

Management say all available beds in the hospital are in use including an additional 20 escalation beds.

Statement in full –

Long wait times at the Emergency Department in Letterkenny University Hospital

16 February 2022

 

Letterkenny University Hospital would like to apologise for the significant delays being experienced by patients who are waiting to be admitted to a bed on a ward.

 

The hospital continues to be impacted by COVID-19. As of 8pm last night there were 25 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospital and four wards are closed due to outbreaks.

 

This has resulted in limited bed availability and long wait times for patients who are waiting for a bed on a ward. All available beds in the hospital are in use including an additional 20 escalation beds.

 

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP out of hours service, in the first instance.

