The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke hosted a reception for Steelstown Brian Óg’s GAA club on Tuesday evening in recognition of their recent success in securing the All Ireland GAA Intermediate Championship.

The club were also winners of the Derry and Ulster Championships on route to their All Ireland victory.

Paul O’Hea, Chairman of Steelstown Brian Og’s says they are still on a high and are enjoying a special time for the club: