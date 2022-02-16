Donegal had the state’s fourth lowest disposable income in 2020

Latest figures show people in Dublin have the highest disposable incomes in the state, while people in Donegal have the fourth lowest.

Preliminary CSO statistics for 2020 show disposable income in Dublin was €27,913 compared to a national average of €23,615.

The lowest regional disposable income was €18,378, recorded in the Midlands, while the Border region was the next lowest at €19,678.

Donegal had an average disposable income of €18,656, that’s 21% lower than the national average. The Donegal figure was the fourth lowest in the country, after Laois, Longford and Offaly.