Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal had the state’s fourth lowest disposable income in 2020

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Latest figures show people in Dublin have the highest disposable incomes in the state, while people in Donegal have the fourth lowest.

Preliminary CSO statistics for 2020 show disposable income in Dublin was €27,913 compared to a national average of €23,615.

The lowest regional disposable income was €18,378, recorded in the Midlands, while the Border region was the next lowest at €19,678.

Donegal had an average disposable income of €18,656, that’s 21% lower than the national average. The Donegal figure was the fourth lowest in the country, after Laois, Longford and Offaly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid
News, Top Stories

9,881 Covid cases confirmed

16 February 2022
TUFZMTM2NjE0OTQ2
Playback

Podcast: Bronagh Burke discusses her podcast on grief

16 February 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Top Stories

Watch: Deputy Pringle calls for HSE management investigation

16 February 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Covid 19 outbreaks close four wards at LUH

16 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid
News, Top Stories

9,881 Covid cases confirmed

16 February 2022
TUFZMTM2NjE0OTQ2
Playback

Podcast: Bronagh Burke discusses her podcast on grief

16 February 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Top Stories

Watch: Deputy Pringle calls for HSE management investigation

16 February 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Covid 19 outbreaks close four wards at LUH

16 February 2022
bedpush1
News, Top Stories

Final figure for Noah’s Bed Push is over €253,000

16 February 2022
Micheal Martin Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach pressed to investigate HSE management in the North West

16 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube