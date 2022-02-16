Final figure for Noah’s Bed Push is over €253,000

A total of €253,815.75 has been handed over eight charities following Noah’s Bed Push in August of last year.

The four day event which brought a team of seven pushers from Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin to Letterkenny University Hospital Letterkenny attracted huge interest, with thousands coming on to the streets to encourage them and make donations.

Speaking today at the Cheque Presentations in The Mount Errigal Hotel,

Letterkenny, the team said they never thought this much money would be raised.

A substantial donation from New York at the end of last month brought the total to over quarter of a million Euro, and today, the committee presented each of the nine beneficiaries with €28,201.75 each.

This will enable them to help other families who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

The nine beneficiaries chosen by the Gooch family are –

Letterkenny University Hospital, Children’s Ward.

Children’s Health Foundation, Crumlin Hospital, Dublin.

Donegal Down Syndrome Association.

Children Disability Network Team, Donegal.

North Hand in Hand, Children’s Cancer Charity.

Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

Ronald Mc Donald House.

Blood Bike, Northwest.

BUMBLEance.