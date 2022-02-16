Mark English opens 2022 with 400m victory

Mark English opened his year by winning the 400m at the NIALive meet at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

English and fellow Olympian Marcus Lawlor battled to the line with the Letterkenny native winning in an impressive 47.21 seconds.

The Finn Valley club man will compete at the National Senior Indoor Championship on the weekend of the 26th/27th February and later in the year will race at the European and World Championships in Germany and the USA during the summer.