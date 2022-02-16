Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Mark English opens 2022 with 400m victory

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Mark English opened his year by winning the 400m at the NIALive meet at the National Indoor Arena in  Dublin on Wednesday evening.

English and fellow Olympian Marcus Lawlor battled to the line with the Letterkenny native winning in an impressive 47.21 seconds.

The Finn Valley club man will compete at the National Senior Indoor Championship on the weekend of the 26th/27th February and later in the year will race at the European and World Championships in Germany and the USA during the summer.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_20220216_210523
Playback

Podcast: Wellness Wednesday – Complimentary Medicine

16 February 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Strength of sterling contributing to high house prices in border region – IPAV

16 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Wednesday February 16th

16 February 2022
covid
News, Top Stories

9,881 Covid cases confirmed

16 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_20220216_210523
Playback

Podcast: Wellness Wednesday – Complimentary Medicine

16 February 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Strength of sterling contributing to high house prices in border region – IPAV

16 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Wednesday February 16th

16 February 2022
covid
News, Top Stories

9,881 Covid cases confirmed

16 February 2022
TUFZMTM2NjE0OTQ2
Playback

Podcast: Bronagh Burke discusses her podcast on grief

16 February 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Top Stories

Watch: Deputy Pringle calls for HSE management investigation

16 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube