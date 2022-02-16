North West 10k fundraisers announced

The three North West 10k charities have confirmed a number of fundraising events ahead of the race and walk on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny. 10k Chairperson Neil Martin is encouraging the public to come out and support three very worthy causes.

The benefitting charities this year will be Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch, the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation.

Fundraising events

20th February – The Big Charity Breakfast, Wilkins Bar, Churchill

15th March – Walkathon, No Barriers Centre Letterkenny

20th March – Charity Tractor Run & Classic Car Run, Wilkins Bar Churchill

27th March – Charity Horse & Pony Ride Out, Killahoey Beach, Dunfanaghy

2nd April – Car Boot Sale, Community Centre Letterkenny

5th April – Charity Dinner in the Millenium Restaurant, LYIT Killybegs

8th April – Table Quiz, Century Cinema Complex Letterkenny

24th April – Motorcycle Run, Tobins Filling Station Letterkenny (Fintown, Glenties, Killybegs, Donegal)

29th April – Jail Break, Old Lifford Courthouse

The 25th North West 10k takes place on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny at 11 a.m. The online entry fee is €15. There is a commemorative t-shirt for all who enter before the 31st of March. A North West 10k medallion will be presented to participants on the day of the event.

To enter online clink on this link

https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_2022