Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

North West 10k fundraisers announced

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The three North West 10k charities have confirmed a number of fundraising events ahead of the race and walk on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny. 10k Chairperson Neil Martin is encouraging the public to come out and support three very worthy causes.

The benefitting charities this year will be Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch, the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation.

Fundraising events

20th February – The Big Charity Breakfast, Wilkins Bar, Churchill

15th March – Walkathon, No Barriers Centre Letterkenny

20th March – Charity Tractor Run & Classic Car Run, Wilkins Bar Churchill

27th March – Charity Horse & Pony Ride Out, Killahoey Beach, Dunfanaghy

2nd April – Car Boot Sale, Community Centre Letterkenny

5th April – Charity Dinner in the Millenium Restaurant, LYIT Killybegs

8th April – Table Quiz, Century Cinema Complex Letterkenny

24th April – Motorcycle Run, Tobins Filling Station Letterkenny (Fintown, Glenties, Killybegs, Donegal)

29th April – Jail Break, Old Lifford Courthouse

The 25th North West 10k takes place on Monday 2nd of May in Letterkenny at 11 a.m. The online entry fee is €15. There is a commemorative t-shirt for all who enter before the 31st of March. A North West 10k medallion will be presented to participants on the day of the event.

To enter online clink on this link

https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_2022

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid
News, Top Stories

9,881 Covid cases confirmed

16 February 2022
TUFZMTM2NjE0OTQ2
Playback

Podcast: Bronagh Burke discusses her podcast on grief

16 February 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Top Stories

Watch: Deputy Pringle calls for HSE management investigation

16 February 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Covid 19 outbreaks close four wards at LUH

16 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid
News, Top Stories

9,881 Covid cases confirmed

16 February 2022
TUFZMTM2NjE0OTQ2
Playback

Podcast: Bronagh Burke discusses her podcast on grief

16 February 2022
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Top Stories

Watch: Deputy Pringle calls for HSE management investigation

16 February 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

Covid 19 outbreaks close four wards at LUH

16 February 2022
bedpush1
News, Top Stories

Final figure for Noah’s Bed Push is over €253,000

16 February 2022
Micheal Martin Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach pressed to investigate HSE management in the North West

16 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube