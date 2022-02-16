Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Pedestrian dies following collision in Sligo

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A female pedestrian has died following a crash in Sligo last night.
Gardaí  are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the N15 at Moneygold Grange last night.
At approximately 10:15pm Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a traffic collision on the N15 approximately 2km outside Grange on the Donegal side.
A female pedestrian in her early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
The local Coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to any road users who were in the Grange area at this time. Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071 915 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegaltown2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Relief as Donegal parade gets ‘green’ light

16 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

16 February 2022
farmfence
Audio, News, Top Stories

Farmers to meet with Dunnes Stores on food prices

16 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police crackdown on offending motorists in Sion Mills

16 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donegaltown2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Relief as Donegal parade gets ‘green’ light

16 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

16 February 2022
farmfence
Audio, News, Top Stories

Farmers to meet with Dunnes Stores on food prices

16 February 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police crackdown on offending motorists in Sion Mills

16 February 2022
pearsevaccine
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for end to tax advantages gifted to investment funds

16 February 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Pedestrian dies following collision in Sligo

16 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube