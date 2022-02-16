Pedestrian dies following collision in Sligo

A female pedestrian has died following a crash in Sligo last night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the N15 at Moneygold Grange last night.

At approximately 10:15pm Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a traffic collision on the N15 approximately 2km outside Grange on the Donegal side.

A female pedestrian in her early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local Coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to any road users who were in the Grange area at this time. Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071 915 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.