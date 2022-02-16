Police crackdown on offending motorists in Sion Mills

A number of motorists were caught for various offences in Sion Mills yesterday.
Police monitored traffic in the village following concerns expressed by the community,
Police spoke to a sizeable number of drivers regarding what they have described as ‘minor motoring infractions’.
However, police also detected a number of more serious offences.
These included a motorist using a mobile phone whilst driving through the village, two motorists who thought that 50kmh and 50mph were the same thing, and a motorist detected driving with excess alcohol.
The first three motorists received points and a fine while the fourth will be forfeiting his licence when he appears before the courts.