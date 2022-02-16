Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police crackdown on offending motorists in Sion Mills

A number of motorists were caught for various offences in Sion Mills yesterday. 

Police monitored traffic in the village following concerns expressed by the community,

Police spoke to a sizeable number of drivers regarding what they have described as ‘minor motoring infractions’.

However, police also detected a number of more serious offences.

These included a motorist using a mobile phone whilst driving through the village, two motorists who thought that 50kmh and 50mph were the same thing, and a motorist detected driving with excess alcohol.

The first three motorists received points and a fine while the fourth will be forfeiting his licence when he appears before the courts.

 

 

