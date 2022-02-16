Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Relief as Donegal parade gets ‘green’ light

The St. Patrick’s Day parade 2022 in Donegal Town has been given the ‘green’ light.

The festivities were thrown into doubt in recent weeks after a poor turnout at an initial planning meeting – just six people attended, three of which were from the same family.

However there was a much bigger attendance at a further meeting held last night.

The event is due to take place at 3pm on March 17th.

One of the organisers Jonathan Kennedy says they are still interested in hearing from people who might want to help out:

Advertisement

