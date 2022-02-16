Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Storm Dudley to batter North West

Storm Dudley will bring long spells of rain, spot flooding and very strong winds over the next 24 hours.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning comes into effect at midday for the entire country and is due to last until the same time tomorrow.

In Donegal, however, that will upgraded to an orange warning tonight.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are forecast for exposed coasts and on high ground.

Preparations are being coordinated by the State’s weather response team, which is due to meet again this afternoon.

