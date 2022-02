The strength of sterling and interest from Northern Ireland, could be contributing to high house prices in the border region.

That’s according to the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers.

It comes as CSO figures show residential property prices nationally went up by 14.4 per cent in 2021.

However, homes near the border saw increases of up to 23.7 per cent.

IPAV Chief Executive Pat Davitt says interest from North of the border could be adding to price pressures: