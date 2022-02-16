Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach pressed to investigate HSE management in the North West

The Taoiseach has been pressed to ensure an investigation into HSE management in the North West is carried out.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle called on Micheal Martin in the Dail today to investigate what he’s described as “ongoing patterns of failure” in residential centres in the region.

It comes following details contained in the Brandon report relating to incidents of sexual abuse in Ard Greine Court and the Sean O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar and as it emerged yesterday that HIQA had expressed concerns over the HSE’s fitness as a provider of centres for people with disabilities in Donegal and the North West.

Deputy Pringle says not only is an investigation needed into HSE management in CHO1 but nationally also.

He says there needs to be a change in management:

